The Bondi Hipsters have had a terrible year. Thankfully, it was all captured on film for Stan.

2020 has been tough for us all, but spare a thought for aspiring USBJ's Dom and Adrian, a.k.a The Bondi Hipsters.

They're had a really bad run.

You see, the musical duo (for the uninitiated, USBJ's are DJs who only use... USBs) were due to play at a bush doof when the bushfires hit. They were booked to play a bushfire fundraiser when the floods washed through.

They were going to headline a flood-relief show when the hail storms came down. And then, before their biggest gig yet, the whole country was thrown into lockdowns because of a global pandemic.

Geez, can't two best mates catch a break?

Thankfully, documentary maker Gerry had her cameras rolling for all of it, meaning all of this has been captured for a mockuseries docuseries on Stan.

Speaking to Mamamia ahead of the series release on December 13, Dom and Adrian explained that things turned south pretty early into 2020.

"We'd been on a pretty good run of shows, towards the end of 2019. We played 'OffendedFest', 'Cancelled' and 'Shame Festival' - then 2020 came around," Dom says.

After a series of unfortunate cancellations, the biggest blow came when their gig for a panel beating fundraiser at the North Bondi RSL club was canned.

"You know. COVID came along. Apparently."

"What do you mean apparently, Dom?" Adrian chimes in.

"It's not 'apparently'. COVID is a VERY real thing that was the death of thousands and thousands of festivals and multi-media art-bukkake events the world over. Was a God damn tragedy."

