'It's very quick and always a hit': 15 parents share their go-to weeknight family dinners.

Kids or no kids, it's hard to come up with a weeknight dinner.

You want to choose something that's filling and tasty after a long day, but you also want something quick that you can whip together when you're too tired to cook. And it has to be something everyone at home enjoys.

We asked 15 parents to share their go-to weeknight family dinners that tick all these boxes, and the kids love them.

To save as future inspo for yourself, your kiddos, or whoever you live with, here's what these families are eating for dinner regularly.

But first, here are some fruit-inspired water recipes to go with your meal. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Hannah.

"We don’t eat dinner 'as a family'. We have lunch together on the weekends but with a three-year-old and an 18-month-old, I have zero interest in eating with them and their chaos at 5.30pm. My go-to for the girls is 'personal pizza' which is just: flatbread or tortillas, blended tomatoes on a good day, tomato sauce on a regular day, cheese, and a whole bunch of veggies or pre-cooked meat that my daughter makes into a face. Then it goes under the grill for three minutes. It's always a hit."

Image: Supplied.