Need some weeknight dinner inspo? Here are 10 home cooks you should follow on Instagram.

There's nothing more annoying than heading into a new week, not knowing what to have for dinner each night.

It's a great time waster that leaves many of us settling on the same, boring dinner we had last week (and the week before and before and so on) because we know that works. But no more of that!

Instagram has now become the new place for food inspiration. Home cooks are sharing their recipes and tips on the platform to make our meals simpler and tastier than anything we'd come up with.

If you want help in the cooking department or just some simple recipes to add to your repertoire, look no further. Here are 10 home cooks you should follow on Instagram if you're in need of some food inspiration.

Boasting over 700,000 Instagram followers (including Zoe Foster Blake and Hailey Bieber), Sydney-based home cook Nagi creates flavour-packed dishes. Influenced by her travels, her recipes range from a stir-fry with a kick through to simple scrambled eggs, and everything in between.

Plus, Nagi makes easy-to-follow videos that regularly feature her golden retriever Dozer (making them all the better).