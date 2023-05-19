The Duggar family has 19 kids. A new doco says 'they were deceiving us all'.

If I was ever invested more in a family that wasn’t my own it’s the Duggar’s.

Since Jim Bob and Michelle launched their then-17 children onto our TVs back in 2008, with 17 Kids and Counting, the word Duggar has become my clickbait.

I just have to know everything. EVERYTHING.

Watch the preview for Shiny Happy People: The Duggar Family Secrets. Post continues after video.





Mostly, because who the heck wants now-19 children? But also because, #drama.

Now the family that’s been plagued by controversy - including child molestation allegations and child pornography charges - is back in the spotlight with, you guessed it, ANOTHER show.

And I am here for it.

Tell me more!

So it’s called Shiny Happy People: The Duggar Family Secrets and with a title like that WHO ISN’T HOOKED?!

“There’s a story that’s going to be told and I’d rather be the one telling it,” Jill Dillard, one of the Duggar’s nine daughters, said in a clip.

But beyond unveiling more of the evangelical mega-family’s chequered past, the Prime Video docuseries promises to be “much bigger than the Duggars” as it delves into the radical religious organisation the family follows, the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

Image: Getty Images.