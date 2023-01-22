Jinger Duggar Vuolo was raised in a 'cult-like' religion. She's grateful to finally be free.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo was just 10 years old when her family began filming for a documentary. Eventually, it would lead to the popular reality television series, 19 Kids and Counting, in which she and her family would star in from 2008 until 2015.

Now, at aged 29, she has shared the reality of growing up in an ultra-conservative family and argues she was raised on "harmful" Christian teachings.

"Fear was a huge part of my childhood," she explained to People earlier this week. "I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God. Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm."

The Duggar Family. Image: TLC.

Jinger was raised with her 18 other siblings, by her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The family were loyal followers of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

The organisation was created by disgraced minister Bill Gothard in 1961 and the conservative ministry includes teachings that rely on traditionalist Christian principles. Some could be considered extreme - but to Jinger, they were "based on fear and superstition".