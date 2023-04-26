Why The Drew Barrymore show really, really works.

Talk shows, particularly of the late night variety, have looked the same for decades.

A white, brown-haired man sits behind a desk greeting a rotating roster of celebrities who waltz in to jazz music and sit down, ready for a conversation that has been heavily pre-approved by both sides.

Of course, there are genuinely funny moments and banter that goes viral, but the concept is tired. It’s a routine that has been repeated on screen again and again, and the viewership numbers slowly slipping off are proof that we’re falling asleep on this format.

So, as Hollywood tends to do when something is plummeting in popularity, they throw a woman into the driving seat.

We saw it with Chelsea Handler and Busy Philips – both who threw their all into their talk show gigs, and both who had their programs cancelled. Busy didn’t shy away from discussing the cancellation of her show and how pissed she was about it. She shared a monologue the day the news broke.

“Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! They decided not to pick it up. I feel like we’ve been able to accomplish so much creatively and, I guess, culturally, and I think that we’ve had a real point of view. And I’m so proud of all of the things that we’ve done, that we’ve been able to do, and I feel the show is really successful in that way, but, you know... I don’t know what to say.”

She followed up her conversation by pointing fingers at some of the male executives behind the decision.

“I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and the men will always try to f**k you over so f**k em and figure out something else.”

This has been the crumbly climate for female talk show hosts, so I was surprised when the news broke that Drew Barrymore was stepping into the talk show arena. I mean, she’s an actress, not a presenter or comedian? And she’s Drew Barrymore?! A bona-fide celebrity herself. It seems almost odd to have her in the host seat, not the guest chair.

But it happened. And it has been a raging success.

The Drew Barrymore Show debuted with a large dollop of nostalgia, with Drew dragging out her Charlie’s Angels castmates Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz for a group interview. It was just what people wanted to see – a celebrity hanging out with her celebrity friends, talking about celebrity things.