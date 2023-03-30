Donald Trump has been indicted, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in New York, following a probe into hush money paid to adult film star. Stormy Daniels.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be announced in the coming days, the New York Times reported. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

Susan Necheles, a lawyer representing Trump, said she was informed of the indictment but did not know when he would surrender.

In a statement, Trump – who has become the first former US president to face criminal charges and is making another run for the White House – called the indictment "political persecution and election interference".

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats – the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country – have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," he said.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump', but now they've done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference."

Trump went on to say he believes "this witch hunt will backfire massively on [current US President] Joe Biden".

"The American people realise exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat [Democratic Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Manhattan DA Bragg, could reshape Trump's 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

A grand jury convened by Bragg in January began hearing evidence about Trump's role in the payment to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election, which he ended up winning.