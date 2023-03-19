Donald Trump said he expects to be arrested this week. Now he's called for people to protest.

Former US president Donald Trump is in some serious hot water.

According to the man himself, there could be an arrest this week - potentially imploding his 2024 Presidential candidacy run. But Trump said he isn't going to let that stop him. And now, he's calling for his fans to protest...

Recently, there's been special counsel criminal investigations into Trump's retention of classified documents and efforts by him and his allies to undo his 2020 election loss.

The issues specifically are Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021 and attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following Trump's loss to President Joe Biden.

And it doesn't stop there.

Manhattan District Attorney's office is considering criminal charges related to hush-money payments made to a porn star during Trump's 2016 campaign, and to other women who alleged sexual encounters with him.

And this week it may reach a head.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney's office ... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven ... the far and away leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote on his social media app 'Truth Social' this weekend.