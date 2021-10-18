A seventh baby on the way and 11 siblings: What we know about NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's family life.

He's the man who stepped in to fill Gladys Berejiklian's shoes.

Now, Dominic Perrottet has been the NSW Premier for two weeks - and he's the youngest one at that.

But while many of us know him as the man fronting COVID-19 press conferences and leading the state out of lockdown, the 39-year-old is also a father of six, a brother to 11, a husband and a devout catholic.

And now his family is growing.

Over the weekend, the premier announced that he and his wife, Helen Perrottet, are expecting their seventh child together.

Watch: Dominic Perrottet is asked how he plans to manage being the NSW Premier and father of six children. Post continues below.



Video via 10 News First.

The new baby is the couple's sixth daughter and is due next year.

"Exciting family news," he began the post.

"Our family photo wall is going to need another frame! Helen and I are thrilled to announce we have a little girl due next year."

"With five sisters already, William is looking on the bright side - more bench depth on the family basketball team."

In light of the news, here's everything we know about NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's family life.

Growing up as one of 12 children.

Before he delved into the world of politics, Perrottet grew up in a big religious family of 12 children in Sydney's North Shore. Sadly, a thirteenth child died at birth.

Perrottet previously spoke about his upbringing during his maiden speech when he first entered parliament in 2011.