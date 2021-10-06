I'm nervous.

As a constituent of New South Wales, I am nervous.

As a woman, and a supporter of LGBTIQA+ communities, I am particularly nervous.

This week we got a new premier, our youngest ever, in Dominic Perrottet.

He's been a part of the NSW Liberal party and their decision-making for a while, as treasurer and deputy leader since 2017.

But the 39-year-old's elevation to the top job makes me nervous because of what he stands for.

He's part of what's called the "conservative right faction" of the party, and was once described by former Prime Minister John Howard as the "great hope in Australia for political conservatives."

He's also been labelled NSW's most conservative premier since WWII.

Big day today and a big job ahead, but we're getting straight back to work for NSW. pic.twitter.com/OvBNyliK53 — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) October 5, 2021

Let's be clear; you can be religious and work in politics and those two things can co-exist. Freedom of thought and belief are core Australian values.