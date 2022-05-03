We are three days into Domestic Violence Awareness Month. And a woman has been allegedly murdered.

This story deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.

"Another woman taken."

It's just one of the handwritten notes that sits alongside tumbled flowers, part of the makeshift tribute that lines the front of her Croydon North home.

It's the home in which she might have cooked meals for her family, or sipped tea on her couch after a busy day, or stared into her child's weary eyes as they fell to sleep.

But we can only guess about her, her routine, likes and dislikes. Because we don't know her and her story.

And we won't.

Instead, we know only of its cruel end: How her home became the scene where she was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday evening by her husband, while her toddler was in another room.

Women and Violence: The Hidden Numbers. Article continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

In respect of her family's requests, we won't share her name or face.

But his name is Dr Adam Brown. He is a 40-year-old senior lecturer in digital media at Deakin University.

And yesterday afternoon, Brown faced Melbourne's Magistrate Court, charged with her murder.

Neighbours said they heard a woman's screams at the time of the attack, the Herald Sun reported, with one rushing to perform CPR on her before she died in the home.

Throughout yesterday, forensic police were seen emerging from the property with bags of bloodstained evidence.

"An academic?," I've heard some shake their head in disbelief.

It's a reminder that once again, domestic violence does not discriminate; nor is not exclusive to one particular socio-economic group. Or cultural group. Or religious group. Or age group.

It's a problem that affects all of us.