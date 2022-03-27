Her name was Mackenzie Anderson. She was allegedly murdered in front of her child.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.

This weekend, Australia lost its 14th woman to domestic violence.

Mackenzie Anderson, a mother, friend and loved one to many, was killed at her home in Mayfield, Newcastle in NSW. Police were called to the apartment block at approximately 10:40pm on Friday night, receiving reports that her ex partner had "broken into her home".

Mackenzie was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died from her significant injuries. She had been stabbed multiple times.

She was 21 years old.

Video via Mamamia.

At the time of Mackenzie's alleged murder, her three-year-old child was present.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said once officers arrived, Mackenzie was "critically injured".

"Officers attached to Newcastle City Police District were called to a home unit, responding to reports a man had broken into the unit. I've just spent the last 20 minutes or so viewing the officers' body worn footage and it was a horrendous scene, horrendous," Superintendent Humphrey said.

As for Mackenzie's child, they are now in the care of relatives. Police have also said the child was found uninjured but "covered in blood".

"It would appear, thankfully, that child is not injured," Superintendent Humphrey said on Saturday.

Image: Facebook.