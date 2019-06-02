Pets bring so much joy into our lives, but most pet owners wouldn’t describe their pet’s faeces as particular joyous.

Because no matter how ridiculously cute/fluffy/sassy/bad arse your beloved dog or cat is, the fact remains that they need to poo multiple times a day and you have to clean up after them.

For cat owners, that looks like chucking the kitty litter out as quickly as you can so it doesn’t stink out your home.

For dog owners, that looks like picking the crap off the ground as quickly and inconspicuously as possible before strangers have the chance to judge you.

But have you ever stopped to look at your pet’s poo? Like, really examine it for all its intricacies?

According to Dr Veronica Monaghan, Chief Veterinary Officer at Greencross Vets, pet owners should take the time to check their pet’s poo before chucking it out as it could be an indicator of a health problem.

“Your pet’s poo is a great indicator of their current wellbeing and whether they’re being fed the right food or something more sinister is going on,” she told Mamamia.

“A direct result of feeding your pet the food that is best for them is that they’ll produce healthy poos that are comfortable for your pet to pass and easy for you to clean up, encouraging a healthy digestive system, good skin and a shiny coat, and overall a pet who has more energy and a higher quality of life.”

It’s kind of the same with humans, no? You can always tell if something is up with your diet or gut when things get a bit weird in the toilet bowl. (A conversation for another day…)

Back to pet poo – there are seven factors to look out for in a healthy/not-so-healthy dog or cat turd.

We’ll go through them below, but before we get into the nitty gritty of what to look out for in your precious pet’s steaming poop, here’s a breakdown of what the pawfect pet poo should look, feel and smell (ugh) like.