"They can be... jerks." The 9 things all cat owners know to be true.

Let’s just get straight to the point.

There’s no doubt that cats are the superior pet. In fact, there’s no argument about it.

Despite the fact that they can kind of be d*cks sometimes – like when they knock stuff off counters or scratch the furniture – cats always know the ways to our hearts.

You see, once you bring a cat into your life, your life will never the same again.

WATCH: Who’s smarter, cats or dogs? Science has the answer.

After all, once you own a cat, your home isn’t yours anymore.

It’s all… theirs.

Whether you have a tabby cat or something more ~exotic~ like a Scottish Fold, these are the nine things all cat owners know to be true.

There is no such thing as “your food” anymore.

Once you own a cat, there is no such thing as “your food” anymore. You see, once you bring a cat into your life, everything you own is now theirs.

It’s all for them. Absolutely all of it.

via GIPHY

Hungry? You only get what the cat lets you eat. Remember, they are the boss.

Their positions often defy logic and gravity.

Cats have a penchant for perching themselves up high in positions that defy all the laws of physics.

From sitting on top of the door frame to sleeping on the top of the bookcase, cats will sit pretty much sit anywhere they please in positions that often defy logic, gravity and safety.

It’s… weird.

But at least they have nine lives, right? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

You don’t need to buy them “nice” things.

When you first bring a cat into your life, you might fall into the trap of buying your new pet all sorts of toys.

In reality, however, you really don’t need to buy them nice things.

Even if it’s a really expensive toy or the perfect cat scratching post, you can bet they’ll prefer playing with the box or the packaging that the toy came in rather than the toy itself.