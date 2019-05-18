Doggoscopes: The perfect dog breed for you, based on your star sign.

Here at Mamamia, there are two things we love above all else: horoscopes and dogs. Especially dogs… You might have noticed.

So, we decided to combine our two loves, and have created dog breed horoscopes. Doggoscopes, if you will.

Without further ado, here are the breeds most suited to each zodiac sign.

Aquarius – Mutt

Original and inventive, those born under the Aquarius sign take pride in knowing they’re one of a kind, making a cute mutt the perfect partner.

While mixed-breed dogs get a reputation for being less fancy then their pure-bred counterparts, anybody who’s had the joy of owning one knows they’re simply unique.

Pisces - Golden Retriever

Pisceans and golden retrievers are a match made in pooch heaven. They're both lovable, endlessly loyal and happy go-lucky creatures who possess an abundance of energy.

Our empathetic and kind Pisces pals are always trying to make sure everybody around them is happy and content, so it's only fair their wonderful personalities are matched with a cuddly retriever.