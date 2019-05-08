Search
14 Dachshund Instagram accounts that prove sausage dogs are hands down the cutest pets ever. ​ ​

WARNING: This post contains really really ridiculously good looking images of Dachshunds. Continue at your own risk.

If there’s one thing we all know to be true, it’s this: Dachshund owners bloody love their dogs.

The evil geniuses of the dog world, Dachshunds (otherwise known as sausage dogs) manage to be adorable and terrifying, all rolled into one small sausage-like package. Their tiny stature and short legs in comparison to their long bodies also make them a very Instagramable breed of dog, especially when dressed up in patterned neckerchiefs or various dog costumes.

Side note – you really ought to check out these rich dogs of Instagram living their best lives with private jets and sports cars.

If you’re an proud Dachshund parent or just looking to fill your feed with cute doggos, we’ve rounded up 14 of the very best Dachshund Instagram accounts for your perusing pleasure.

Happy scrolling.

1. Winnie The Wiener (@winniethe.wiener).

2. Sherman The Sausage (@shermanthesausage).

3. Ollie & Winnie (@double.the.doxie).

4. Milly & Maggie (@mini_millyandmaggie_sausage).

5. Holly & Hazelnut the Doxies (@hollyandhazelnut).

 

Happy Second Coachella Weekend???????? #coachella – – – Use our code HOLLY20 for a discount on @pupstylestore ????

6. Loulou (@loulouminidachshund).

7. Zorro and Napoleon (@zorroandnapoleon).

8. Neville Longbottom (@neville.longbottoms).

9. Monty the Miniature Dachshund (@montyminidachshund).

10. Bentley + Hudson (@bentley.and.hudson).

11. Honeybun (@theadventuresofhoney).

12. Miss Bella & Master Bailey (@bella_and_bailey_the_dachies).

13. River and Sebastian (@river_the_mini_dachshund).

14. The 3 Weenies (@the_3_weenies).

 

We didn’t get the ‘ugly’ sweater memo????‍♀️???? #UglySweaterDay

What Instagram accounts do you follow for dachshund cuteness? Tell us in the comments!

* Featured image via @valentinatodoroska

