"You don't own a Dachshund. They own you." The 7 things all Dachshund owners know to be true.

If you own a Dachshund, you’ll know that deep down, your life will never be the same again. Ever.

You see, once you bring a Dachshund into your life, your home isn’t really yours anymore.

It’s… theirs.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Affectionately known as sausage dogs, this breed of dog may be small but oh boy, they’re bossy.

After all, you don’t own a Dachshund. No, they own you.

Here’s the seven things every Doxie owner knows to be true.

Side note – Dogs can tell when you’re upset, and they want to help. Post continues after video.

1. They have selective hearing.

There’s no denying that Dachshunds have selective hearing.

Ask them to sit? They’ll lie down. Ask them to come? They’ll run away. Or they’ll just straight up ignore you. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But open a chip packet and you bet they’ll come running.

We told you – selective hearing.

2. They never shut up. Ever.

Say goodbye to peace and quiet – Dachshunds will bark at pretty much anything and everything.

They might be small but they see themselves as your guard dog and protector, so you bet they’ll bark at anything that’s a threat – even if it’s just the wind.

Yes, really. The wind.

And when they’re not barking, they’re probably snoring like a freight train.

I’ve heard some noises come out my Dachshund that I didn’t think existed.