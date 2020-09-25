Two kids, a breakup and a recent relapse: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's 13-year relationship.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are undoubtedly one of Hollywood's most-loved couples.

They have been together for 13 years, married for seven and share two daughters, aged six and seven.

But the first time the actors met in 2007, there were no sparks.

Watch: All the best moments from Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia





"I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship like two months prior [with ex-fiancé Kevin Mann] and in retrospect, I realised [Shepard] had just gotten out of a long relationship," Bell told Willie Geist on Sunday Today.

"We were sitting at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much. I was like, 'This guy can ta-alk!' And then I didn't know who he was... maybe one of the guys from Jackass or something."

"There were no sparks whatsoever," she added. "None."

Two weeks later, they met again at a Los Angeles Kings-Detroit Red Wings hockey game. (Bell and Shepard are both Red Wings fans and from Detroit.)

"We... started to flirt, left and then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, this is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shawna. How do you feel about that?'" the Frozen star recalled on Sunday Today.

"And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

Soon after, they were dating.