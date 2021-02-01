Quick question: Do you actually need a skincare routine for your neck?

From our butts to our vaginas, these days you can find a skincare product for almost *every* part of your body.

Like, we wouldn't be shocked to see a moisturiser made specifically for your left elbow. That's where we're at.

It's A LOT. Especially when you don't know what's true and what's not.

Like, should we actually be using different skincare products for different areas? Is this a thing? Or are skincare brands trying to pull a fast one on us?

One particular area getting a helluva lot attention from brands is neck skincare. That's right - skincare for your neck.

You've probably seen a whole heaps of neck-specific masks and creams kicking around, yes?

Well, given our necks are on show every day (give or take a few skivvy/scarf moments), we all know this is a delicate area we need to care for just as well as our face - SPF being the big one.

But do we need a whole separate routine for our necks? Or will our power-packed face cream do the job just fine?

Anti-ageing creams for your eyes and neck are now standard issue, but when it comes to looking younger, there are two often-ignored spots further south that could use a little TLC.

To get to the bottom of neck skin care and answer the 345 questions we've already posed in this introduction, we had a chat with dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology.

Here's what she reckons.

Is the skin on our neck different to our face?

Let's start with the obvious. Does the skin on our neck need special treatment?

Well, while it may be that little bit thinner, Dr Armour said the skin on our neck isn't really that different to our face.

"It may be slightly more sensitive to active skincare ingredients when you buy a new product, purely because tolerance hasn't been built up by long-term use of actives in these areas."