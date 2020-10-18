What are those annoying rings around my neck and how do I get rid of them?

Anyone else starting to notice those annoying lines/rings around their neck? Yeah? Cool. So, what's going on with that? When the heck did this happen?

You may have heard the buzz around 'tech neck' and the theory that these lines are the result of us looking down at our phones for 567 hours a day - but is this actually true? Or are there some other important factors at play?

To get the lowdown on why we're getting these neck lines and what we can do about it, we spoke to a dermatologist and asked for her advice.

What's causing those lines around my neck?

"The main causes of horizontal neck wrinkles are loss of our skin’s important dermal plumping fibres such as collagen, elastin, and glycosaminoglycans," said dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology.

Damn. What's causing us to lose our beloved plumping fibres, then? Just ageing in general?

"This is caused by both intrinsic ageing, in which we gradually lose these plumping fibres over time, and extrinsic ageing where collagen is damaged by exposure to environmental stressors such as UV light and pollution. Ultraviolet light is the main culprit," said Dr Armour.

So, how much of it can we actually blame on our phones?

We thought it was all to do with us always being on our phones and stuff? What about the whole 'tech neck' thingo?

"In recent years, the term 'tech neck' has been bandied around. This refers to horizontal neck lines forming on the neck from having our heads tilted for long periods whilst using devices such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets," said Dr Armour.

So, is it a legit thing we should be worried about?

"This has been an age-old problem but has most likely worsened in recent years due to increased screen-time both within and outside workhours," said Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists. "More likely though, people are just noticing them more now, because we are doing more video-conferencing and also spend too long looking at ourselves!"

*Laughs nervously*

"There aren’t any studies quantifying this. But, I think our technology habits would have a relatively minor contribution," adds Dr Armour.