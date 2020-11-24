No sugar, low fat, no carb, keto, celery juice... the thought of eating healthy 24/7 just seems impossible. And if you're anything like us, more often than not you'll reach for quick fixes and end up going through these weird stages where it's all or nothing, before plateauing and just going back to square one.

Sigh.

But the fact is - we're the ones making it impossible.

There's just so much fluff, so much conflicting information and false statements floating around, that we all have absolutely no idea what's classified as 'healthy' anymore. Every day seems to bring a new diet trend, so it can be hard to know what's actually safe.

So, forget the fancy juice cleanses, the shakes, potions and restricted eating - we asked registered nurse and naturopath Madeline Calfas, who is the founder of The Wellness Group and co-founder of GMC Cosmedical, to tell us about the most common diet myths.

Because while eating healthy is not always going to be easy, it doesn't have to be so complicated.

1. Fat is bad for you.

When it comes to food, there seems to be a hell of a lot of confusion as to whether fat is good or bad for you. After all, with the word 'fat' hasn't exactly been developed as a positive connotation, so why would anyone think it can be good?

The truth is, though - fats are much more complex than you might think.

"The biggest diet myth is that fat is bad for you. This one came about in the 80s/90s, and launched a 'low-fat/no-fat movement'," said Calfas. "Foods started having their fat content removed, and, this is where part of the problem lies - they had to come up with an alternative to maintain taste."

What did they replace the fat with, then?

"So, after removing the fat, they added sugar to keep the foods tasty. They remove the fat, which is actually a nutrient (assuming it’s a healthy fat) and replace it with sugar, which is quite inflammatory and actually worse for your health."