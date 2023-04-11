In 2003, Dicko commented on Paulini's dress on Australian Idol. Then he received a letter.

Content warning: This article mentions disordered eating and may be distressing to some readers.



Ian 'Dicko' Dickson had finished filming the first season of Australian Idol when he received a letter from a father.

That season, the TV presenter had infamously commented on Fijian-Australian singer Paulini Curuenavuli's appearance on the show, after she performed on stage in a fitted gold dress.

"It’s the real world, you should choose more appropriate clothes or shed some pounds. I’m sorry," he told the 21-year-old in front of the nation.

Reflecting on the moment on Monday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, the 60-year-old said a father later wrote him to tell him his daughter had been admitted to hospital for anorexia.

"He said, 'This is your fault. She was an Australian Idol fan and when you said that comment to Paulini, she spiralled out of control and she is now in hospital, she might die and if she does, I am going to hold you personally responsible,'" he told radio host Woody Whitelaw.

"To feel that my comments might have driven a beautiful young girl, the apple of her father's eye, into a hospital ward where she could die, is really hard," he said, as his voice broke.

Dicko said he later had a "pretty terse conversation" with the father and spoke to a psychologist who told him he had to accept his comments "could have been the trigger".

"You've got to accept responsibility, you know, and I'm prepared to accept in that long society struggle to get there, I'm one of the villains that brought us here and I can't change that," he said.

"I'd like to have learned from it [and] I'd like the world to have learned from it. I certainly don't have the slightest inkling of bailing someone up for the way they look these days."

During the conversation, Dicko claimed he doesn't feel like the same person he was in 2003.