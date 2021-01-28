Last week, Paulini spoke about her abusive relationship on TV. It struck a chord with viewers.

Paulini Curuenavuli has always been considered quiet and reserved in the public eye.

The singer, who launched to fame on the very first season of Australian Idol, has retreated from the spotlight in recent years.

But during her appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, the 38-year-old opened up about some of the darkest periods in her life.

In 2017, the singer was handed a six-month suspended sentence after she paid $850 to a Roads and Maritime Services employee for a fake NSW driver's licence, despite not being qualified to get behind the wheel.

At the time, the incident made front page news.

On I'm A Celebrity, Paulini reflected on the "soul-breaking" experience.

"I did something really silly. I bribed a government official... I bought a fake licence," the 38-year-old told her fellow contestants.

"I was on my Ls... and I just didn’t want to wait, so I bought a licence. It was soul-breaking and spirit-breaking because I was thinking about my family and how I made my family look, how I made myself look," she continued.

"I just made a really bad decision and I absolutely regret it. So I got a criminal record.

"I got a massive fine. I lost work, like, that whole year after."

Speaking to Mamamia, Paulini shared she was initially nervous about the incident coming up in the jungle.