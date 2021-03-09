Dhanya Mani says she too was assaulted by a political staffer. Here's what she's asking for.

The corridors of Canberra, the heart of Australia’s democracy, are experiencing a reckoning.

Secrets that have been shielded from the eyes of the public have, in the past few weeks, been brought to the forefront of the nation’s attention.

Sexual assault. Sexual harassment. Silencing of alleged victims.

Since February 15, the public has learnt of six women who have allegedly experienced sexual misconduct - ranging from harassment to assault - at the hands of men who have worked, or do work, in politics.

Yes, so far these are only allegations, but the number of women who have worked in our parliaments now confirming a toxic culture exists in Australian parliaments is overwhelming.

So, how has the Prime Minister responded? Scott Morrison has commissioned a review of the workplaces of Commonwealth Parliamentarians and their staff.

What he hasn’t responded to, though, is an eight-page letter sitting in his inbox from a former Liberal staffer who says she has experienced this toxicity first-hand.

Dhanya Mani is a former Liberal staffer who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male colleague in 2015. Image: Supplied.

Dhanya Mani provided the letter to Mamamia, which she sent to the Prime Minister on February 16 - one day after Brittany Higgins’ public allegation that a Liberal Party colleague raped her in Parliament House.