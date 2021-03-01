Canberra is having a #MeToo movement. This is every public allegation from the past 3 weeks.

The nation's capital is in the midst of a reckoning.

Brittany Higgins' public allegation that a male colleague raped her when she was working for a Liberal Party MP in 2019 has triggered a slew of subsequent allegations against members of parliament and former political staffers.

On both sides of the political aisle, accusations have emerged that Australia's parliaments can be a dangerous place for women.

Here's every allegation that's been made public so far.

Historical rape allegation against serving Labor MP.

On Sunday evening, Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson revealed a woman sent her an email alleging she was raped by a man who is now a serving Federal Labor MP.

Henderson sent the email to the Australian Federal Police.

"In immediately referring this matter to the AFP, I have followed the procedures set out by Commissioner Kershaw in his letter of 24 February 2021," Henderson said, referring to a letter the Prime Minister received from the AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw on Thursday which urged all MPs to swiftly report alleged criminal conduct.