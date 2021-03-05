Just 4 things that need to change in Australian politics to keep women safe.

Over the last few weeks, the news cycle has been overwhelmed by reports of how women are treated in the corridors of Australian power.

We’ve seen the alleged rape of a woman inside an office at Parliament House turned into a conversation about politics instead of trauma.

We've heard Prime Minister Scott Morrison admit he only gained clarity on the severity of the allegations made by Brittany Higgins once his wife, Jenny, asked him to imagine his daughters at the centre of it.

We learned the woman's boss called her a "lying cow".

And we've also seen Scott Morrison dismiss calls for an inquiry into a separate historical rape allegation made against one of his own cabinet ministers, Attorney-General Christian Porter.

And that's just the start.

Video via ABC.

Australians, in particular Australian women, are feeling distressed, defeated and overwhelmed with despair as they look at the horror unravelling in Canberra and think, 'how do we make sure this doesn't keep happening?'

But whilst the revelations and reactions can be disheartening, the women speaking their truth are inspiring.

By refusing to stay silent, women like Brittany Higgins, Dhanya Mani and Chelsey Potter — former government staffers who have alleged varying degrees of sexual misconduct at the hands of male colleagues — have helped expose the toxic culture endured by women in the political sphere.