"It's absolute torture": 9 women share exactly what it's like to live with an 'invisible' illness.

One in every two Australian women is estimated to have a common chronic health condition.
One in two. That's 49 percent of women.
Meaning? If you don't suffer from a chronic health condition, chances are the woman sitting beside you does.
Because here's the thing – you don't have to *look* sick to be battling an illness.
From endometriosis to mental health illnesses, back issues and diabetes, the umbrella term ‘chronic condition’ offers up a broad range of health issues – often complex and non-communicable conditions that are scattered across a wide spectrum of illnesses.
In a recent Instagram post, Bindi Irwin opened up about her ongoing battle with endometriosis.
The 24-year-old shared that she was "trying to remain a positive person and hide the pain" but has since decided to share her journey to help other women in pain.