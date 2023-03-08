"It's absolute torture": 9 women share exactly what it's like to live with an 'invisible' illness.

"I still get hectic pain, but it's far more predictable now. When it was really bad, I was missing social events because of how unpredictable and debilitating it was, which was super isolating. I've been lucky that the pain has been manageable during past few years, but I have been noticing it getting worse in recent months, so now I'm just figuring out what my next steps are."

Lucy.

"I have an invisible illness. It’s called palindromic rheumatism. It’s a form of autoimmune arthritis and, to be honest, most days I don’t even know that I have it. I’m not on any medication and I have no physical limitations, I just can’t eat gluten or dairy – but half of my friends are lactose intolerant anyway so I’m not special.

"Symptoms can include pain around my joints, stiffness, soreness... probably all the things you’ve heard about arthritis, except that it is palindromic – meaning front to back – in nature, which is reflected in the symptoms. The pain jumps around from joint to joint as it pleases, leaving no lasting physical damage.

I’ve found a management plan that works for me and I’m entirely thrilled about it. But the symptom no one told me about is the way people’s perception of me would change once they knew I had an autoimmune disease. Because, to some people, instead of being 'Lucy', I’m 'Lucy with an autoimmune disease'.

It’s one of the first identifying features they remember about me and rattle off in conversation. 'Oh, we can’t go to that restaurant because Lucy can’t eat there.'

"I do have an autoimmune disease. It’s true. That’s a fact and there’s no denying that. But I’d like to detach it from your perception of me, please."

You can read more about Lucy's illness here.

Emmeline.

"I was diagnosed with endometriosis about eight years ago. I was experiencing debilitating periods, and pain during sex that was getting worse. I worked casually in the stockroom at a clothing store at the time and often couldn't stand up straight (but had to work because I wouldn't get paid otherwise). My mum suggested endo as she has it, too, and I'm really glad she did because I had never heard of it before.