"Ear crystals" and a drunk-like feeling: What you need to know about vertigo.

Spinning? Tilting? Dizziness? Feeling like everything is moving around you when it's... not? Welcome to the vertigo club, friends.

Heard of it before? For such a common condition, it's surprising how little we know about it.

While you'd be forgiven for thinking it's just that feeling you get when you're slinking around a tall building and you're scared of heights, vertigo is actually a sign that there's something going on with your body's internal balancing system - specifically, your inner ear.

Because, as it turns out, what's going on in your inner ear is actually very... very important. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

While everyday vertigo is a 'normal' thing most people will experience (*insert staring at the computer screen too long and standing up suddenly*), chronic vertigo is something many people deal with on a regular basis - and it can have a pretty negative impact on your life.

Like, it can make doing normal things really... s**t.

And while experts aren't sure exactly why, studies show that vestibular disorders generally appear to be more common in women than men - especially in the over 50 bracket.

Coolcoolcool.

To find out more, we spoke to a GP and asked them everything you need to know about the condition, including what kind of symptoms are involved and how to deal with it.

What is vertigo?

"Vertigo is the sensation that the world is spinning. It is a symptom rather than a condition itself and has several causes," explains GP Dr Imaan Joshi.

It tends to occur in episodes or attacks and can last anywhere from seconds to hours or even days.

While some attacks can be super mild - like a fleeting feeling that doesn't really put a dint in your day - it can also be more severe and end up having a really big impact on your daily activities.