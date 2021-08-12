For years, David Schwimmer couldn't escape Ross Geller. Now he knows how good he had it.

For a decade, David Schwimmer graced TV screens as part of television's biggest sitcom.

As Ross on Friends, Schwimmer enjoyed a steady job, gained a (more than) solid paycheck, which has led to a US$100 million net worth, and cemented himself as a household name.

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 and catapulted its six stars to unimaginable fame.

Watch: Friends: The Reunion official trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via HBO Max.

It was that part of the job that Schwimmer found the biggest struggle.

"It was pretty jarring and it messed with my relationship to other people in a way that took years, I think, for me to kind of adjust to and become comfortable with," he said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in 2016.

"As an actor, the way I was trained, my job was to observe life and to observe other people, and so I used to walk around with my head up, and really engaged and watching people.

"The effect of celebrity was the absolute opposite. It made me want to hide under a baseball cap, not be seen. And I realised after a while that I was no longer watching people; I was trying to hide. So I was trying to figure out: How do I be an actor in this new world, in this new situation? How do I do my job? So that was tricky."

Cole Sprouse as Ben and David Schwimmer as Ross on Friends. Image: Warner Bros.