"It was time for Marcel to f*** off." 15 things we learnt from the Friends reunion.

"We we're having a tough time finding Monica and we really saw Courtney as kind of a Rachel," said one of the show's creators.

Eventually, Cox explained to them that she saw herself as more of a Monica "and she was right".

9. Rachel was the hardest role to cast.

It turns out finding the perfect 'Rachel' was quite the challenge. Not only was it the last role that was cast, it was also the hardest.

"We saw lots and lots and lots of other women," said one of the show's creators.

They eventually found Aniston who, just like Perry, was already signed onto another show.

Thankfully, she quickly fell in love with Friends and asked a producer from the other show to release her from her contract so she could be part of the now famous sit-com.

10. David didn't like the monkey.

When an audience member asked the actors if there was anything they didn't like about the show, we certainly weren't expecting David Schwimmer to say his... monkey, Marcel.

"I loved the monkey," said Aniston. "Yeah, because you didn't have to touch it," quipped Schwimmer.

While the actor said he "love animals" he would get frustrated when Marcel "messed up" on set and caused the actors to re-shoot their scenes.

"We'd have to re-set, and we'd have to go again became the monkey didn't get it right. This kept happening over and over, where we're about to do something really funny but the monkey didn't hit its mark so we had to start again."

Schwimmer also said that Marcel's handler would feed him live bugs, while he was on the actor's shoulder.

"I would have monkey grubby hands all over. It was time for Marcel to f*** off!"

11. Joey had to have his arm injury written into the show.

Remember when Joey ended up having to wear a sling on his arm after falling off the bed?

Well, that was all because Matt LeBlanc injured his arm while filming a scene on set.

"I went just to jump over the coffee table and somehow tripped and my legs went up in the air. And my shoulder came out of the socket," he explained.

12. They would do a huddle before every episode.

Before filming every episode the six actors would do a big group huddle on set.

Interestingly, they did a huddle every time except the day that LeBlanc injured his arm... which sounds seriously suspicious.

"After that, we always did it," said Kudrow.

13. Perry desperately needed to make the audience laugh.

Perry said he needed the audience's approval so much, that if he didn't make them laugh, he would "freak out".

"I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he said.

"And it's not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn't laugh and I would sweat, and go into convulsions. If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out. I felt like that every single night."

14. Chandler and Monica were meant to just be a one-night fling.

We seriously can't imagine a world without Chandler and Monica. But according to the show's creators, their relationship was only meant to be a casual fling.

"The original plan was that they would sleep together in London. It was a brief thing and we would have some fun with it afterwards," said one of the show's creators.

But after they say how the audience reacted to their relationship, they decided to make it a longer story-line.

15. Ross and Rachel had a crush on eachother in real-life.

Yep, Ross and Rachel's chemistry wasn't just on-screen.

It turns out, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a "crush" on each other in real-life.

"Yeah, in the first season we… I had a major crush on Jen," said Schwimmer, before Aniston added that it was "reciprocated".

"I think we both, at some point, we both were crushing hard on each other," he continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that."

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'," said Aniston.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

At least, we'll always have that!

