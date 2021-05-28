Why everyone's talking about the relationship between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Not sure if you heard, but there was a Friends reunion this week.

It really snuck up on us, didn't it? I hadn't heard anything in the lead up, and absolutely no one in my life has been speaking exclusively about it for months.

So yes, an under-the-radar reunion of the little-known 90s sitcom has now been and gone, leaving us singing 'Smelly Cat' and projecting our love of TV characters onto the real-life actors once again.

Watch: Friends: The Reunion: the trailer.



Video via HBO.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston admitted during the reunion that they had crushes on each other IRL while playing everyone's favourite (toxic) couple, Ross and Rachel.

Friends: The Reunion host James Corden asked how the cast filmed 10 seasons of the show without any off-camera romances developing, which caused the co-stars to exchange awkward glances.

"Ah well, I mean. David..." Aniston, 52, trailed off before looking at Schwimmer.

"Yeah, in the first season we… I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said, which Aniston added was "reciprocated".

"I think we both, at some point, we both were crushing hard on each other," he continued.

"But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that."

During the filming of Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Aniston dated actor Tate Donovan before marrying Brad Pitt.

Schwimmer dated actresses Mili Avital and Carla Alapont, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia and S Club 7's Tina Barrett during the same period.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'," Aniston said during the reunion.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Sigh, the whole thing had us relating to Chandler more than ever before.