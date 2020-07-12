Cheating rumours and an engagement: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's family life.

Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Nicola Peltz are engaged after eight months of dating.

The 21-year-old model and photographer, who is the son of Victoria and David Beckham, announced the news on Instagram over the weekend.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes," he wrote.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

American actress Nicola also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo taken by Brooklyn's younger sister, Harper.

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

In the photo, Nicola is seen wearing a yellow dress from Victoria Beckham's spring and summer 2020 collection.