Everything we know about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $5 million wedding.

Is it just us or are there a lot of weddings happening at the moment? Well, we've got another one to add into the mix as Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have just said 'I Do'.

In true celebrity fashion, their wedding saw A-listers (like Serena and Venus Williams, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and, of course, the Beckham family) fly in from across the world to celebrate the couple.

Peltz and Beckham were engaged in July 2020, and after postponing their marriage, they were finally able to tie the knot during their three-day, $5 million nuptials.

Sharing photos of the big day, the bride and groom captioned their Instagram posts: "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham."

The three-day wedding celebrations kicked off on Saturday and supposedly featured traditional Jewish and Catholic ceremonies and a heck-tonne of after-parties.

To plan it all, Peltz and Beckham enlisted the help of wedding planner extraordinaire, Michelle Rago.

While she was tasked with a lot of organising, one task crossed off her to-do list was finding a venue, as the couple chose to exchange vows at Peltz's family home.

...But don't assume from that sentence that it meant a humble backyard gathering, as Peltz's family home is a $123 million, 44,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.