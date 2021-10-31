"I haven't been on a date in almost two years, and now I'm afraid to put myself out there."

I don’t know about you but I found dating intimidating before lockdown, and now we are out of lockdown I don’t even know where to start.

I have always loved a good flirt, and I used to be great at flirting, but even before I spent almost two years alone I wasn’t really keen on the whole dating idea - and now, now I’d much prefer to stay home with my cat.

But why? Am I some stereotypical crazy cat lady, or is there more to it?

Watch: The horoscopes, dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Far from being basic, allow me to explain why there’s a lot more to it and hopefully, you can tell me that I’m not alone.

I’ve never really been big on dating, especially dating strangers. Even though I spent most of my twenties in relationships, I’ve never been a person who meets people online or goes on blind dates.

My M.O. has always been the same; find someone at a bar, have a flirt, have sex with them, if the flirt and the sex are good then maybe date them.

For me, the sex on the first night was always an audition - it didn’t have to be amazing, but there had to be chemistry.

I know that sex isn’t everything but for me, if the sex is bad, I’m not wasting my time. I have spent many a brunch with friends telling me I’m crazy for not seeing someone just because the sex wasn’t great - but, for me, sex is important.

Hence the audition before I commit to a date.

Prior to 2020 I had never really online dated.

I have profiles on all of the apps but I usually delete them after a weekend and go back to living my happily single life. 2020 changed that. Terrified of spending 2020 alone, I dated two different people at two separate points.

Both of these encounters were during lockdown and I learnt a lot.

Both people were lovely and were everything they said they were on paper (it’s hard to catfish a lesbian who only dates masc presenting people).