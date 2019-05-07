Dance Moms fans, brace yourselves: Abby Lee Miller is back for a brand new season.

Dance Moms fans: ready yourselves, because controversial dance teacher Abby Lee Miller is back to terrorise teach a fresh batch of dance students in a brand new season of Dance Moms.

Dance Moms: Resurrection will be the eighth season in the reality TV franchise which sees overbearing mums coming to the Abby Lee Dance Company (or the ALDC to those in the know) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to turn their kids into dancing superstars.

After a two-year break, the new season of the show – made famous by Miller’s interesting teaching methods and in-fighting amongst the dance mums – will focus on the 52-year-old’s return to dance teaching following not only a stint in jail, but also, her cancer diagnosis.

“In an instant, your life changes completely… I was ready to go back to work and start my life over and now I can’t even walk,” Miller can be heard saying in the trailer for Dance Moms: Resurrection.

“I need to get back to teaching and I need to get back to screaming at children. I need to get back to my roots. I’m going to take these kids right back to the turf.”

Watch the Dance Moms: Resurrection trailer below. Post continues after video.

While Miller’s arguably most successful former dance student, Sia’s dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler, won’t be returning to Dance Moms, season 8 will see seven new aspiring dancers (and their overbearing mums), as well as returning stars Lilliana and dance mum Stacey.

Despite the show’s successful seven seasons, the future of Dance Moms was uncertain after Miller was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud and served eight months in jail in 2017.

Following her release from prison in March 2018, Miller underwent emergency spinal surgery for a suspected spinal infection. It was during this surgery doctors diagnosed the dance teacher with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Miller shared a raw image of herself in April of this year – one year after she started cancer treatment – detailing how her life has changed since doctors reportedly misdiagnosed her condition.