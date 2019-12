Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year behind bars.

The woman behind reality TV phenomenon, Dance Moms, has just been sentenced to a year behind bars.

Abby Lee Miller, founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, whose students were at the centre of the popular show, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

Miller was also found guilty of taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it, after she toured Down Under with her dancers in August 2014.

Video via Lifetime

The federal judge in Miller’s native Pittsburg has also ordered the 50-year-old to pay a fine of $40,000 and spend two years on probation following her release.

Before her sentencing for the charges – which she plead guilty to last year – Abby Lee read a lengthy statement to the court.

“I’m certainly ashamed to be meeting you for the first time in this manner,” she told the judge, according to Page Six.