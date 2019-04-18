"Why didn’t somebody listen to me?" Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller on her cancer treatment.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has shared a rare photograph of herself one year after undergoing emergency spinal surgery that uncovered a cancer diagnosis.

The controversial reality TV star best known for teaching Sia’s dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler at the Abby Lee Dance Company on her own reality series Dance Moms posted a raw image of her spinal surgery scar on Instagram on Thursday with an emotional caption outlining how doctors misdiagnosed her Burkitt Lymphoma.

The 52-year-old, who served eight months in jail after being found guilty of bankruptcy fraud, said she wishes doctors had believed her when she presented with symptoms twice.

“One year ago today ~ I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine,” Miller wrote.

“This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma. I endured ten rounds of chemotherapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity) Ten times! Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go.