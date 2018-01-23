Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shares photo of herself from inside prison.

Just over six months ago, Dance Moms star and creator Abby Lee Miller reported to California’s Victorville Federal Correctional Institution to serve her one year and one day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

While the 51-year-old had been behind bars, a member of her team has been uploading regular content to her social media channels.

But yesterday, fans of the show – which centres on Abby Lee’s dance studio and young competition team and just finished its seventh season – were given the first real-time glimpse of her life behind bars.

Wearing a prison uniform and surrounded by friends, colleagues and dance students in the visiting room, Abby shared a heartfelt reflection of her time behind bars and the actions that led to her arrest.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of (sic),” she wrote.

“I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made.”

The dance teacher and reality star said her “world flipped upside down” when she was sentenced to prison time, and put to bed rumours that she had acted like “a princess” during her sentence.