Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, Married at First Sight’s Cyrell just unleashed on Jessika and Martha.

It was naive of us to think that the end of Married at First Sight would also be the end of Cyclone Cyrell, because of course it wasn’t. In fact the reality TV star’s name on Instagram has actually been changed to “Cyclone Cyrell”.

This week Cyrell Paule attended a pub that was doing Married at First Sight trivia, and when she was giving a speech to dedicated MAFS fans, she used the moment to criticise “those females” who think they are better than others. The reality star posted the moment to her Instagram stories.

"There are some females that put other females down and think they are better than them," Cyrell, who was married to Nic on the reality series, began.

"Beauty is not defined by how you look, your money or what you are given.

"Beauty is defined inside, your morals and your dignity and what you stand for," she continued. "And I will always be ten times more beautiful than those females."

Fans have presumed that these words are directed at Jessika Power and Martha Kalifatidis, both of whom were involved in explosive fights with Cyrell during filming of the Channel 9 reality TV series.

2. Maisie Williams felt exactly the way you did watching that Arya Stark scene.

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones season eight ahead.

Die-hard Game of Thrones fans promptly lost their minds when Arya Stark - the character that feels like everyone's little sister - had sex on the latest episode of the HBO series.