A thorough investigation into which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together.

Between sips of their mango daiquiris, the Bachelor in Paradise members are looking for love.

With… various levels of success, but mostly, failure.

We’ve already seen many contestants come and go during this season, but on screen there are a handful of couples going (semi) strong.

But filming was way back in November… So, did any of the relationships we’re seeing on screen stand the test of time?

We’ve fallen down the Instagram hole and got our stalk on, so you don’t have to. Here’s what we’ve found.

Cass and Richie.

The first thing you should do in an Instagram stalk is check whether the stalkees are following each other.

And in the case of Cass Wood and Richie Strahan, they are not.

So… That’s that.

But if you need more proof, Cass has not been shy about hiding her relationship with Warringah Rugby Club player Tyson Davis. Following filming, Cass was spotted with Tyson at the beach, and also shared many videos on her Instagram story with him discreetly in the background.

Tyson has also been open about their relationship online, posting very coupley photos of the pair together over the Christmas period. He’s since made his Instagram private, so we’ll have to wait till after the show to see if Cass makes an official announcement.

Alex and Bill.