Britney Spears just checked into a mental health facility. Here's what we know about her life right now.

Spears was then photographed driving her young children around California, which was problematic given not only did the singer have a disqualified driving licence at the time, but she was also facing a hit-and-run charge.

These photographs prompted an emergency custody hearing, one that demanded Sean Preston, then two, and Jayden James, 13 months, be handed over indefinitely to estranged husband Federline within 48 hours.

She reportedly spent the following night sleeping in a car park.

It was the early stages of a psychiatric breakdown that we should have seen coming, and that in hindsight should have been treated with bucket loads more empathy than it was.

She continued to spiral.

In February 2007, Spears famously shaved her head in full view of paparazzi. She also attacked one of their vehicles with an umbrella.

In January the following year Spears had what was described as 'a psychiatric breakdown that lasted 72 hours.'

She was photographed being moved into an ambulance from her apartment, reportedly on the back of undisclosed mental illness and substance abuse.

She had all her assets handed over to her father, Jamie Spears, and her aptly named lawyer, Andrew Wallet.

The pop star could not so much as buy a coffee without the purchase being recorded, and 11 years on, she still can't.

She is bound by their permission, and is also unable to get married or have another baby without their consent.

These two men still control her finances. And with Britney at a point where she can identify when she needs to step back, why doesn't she have her freedom back?

According to sources in the New York Times, she likes the arrangement, feeling as though it provides a "protective bubble" allowing her to focus on the important things in life.

According to Elaine Renoire, the president of the National Association to Stop Guardian Abuse, "there is little incentive to end it,” she told the New York Times.

"Usually, the conservatorship just keeps going unless the conservatee makes a fuss or the family does," she added.

In 2019, Britney Spears is miles from the woman we saw being wheeled into an ambulance more than a decade ago.

She has resurrected her career and enjoys a wholesome personal life.

After a rocky few years between 2008 and 2012, where she went on tour and appeared on How I Met Your Mother, Spears settled into a role as a judge on The X-Factor.