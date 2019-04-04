Britney Spears just checked into a mental health facility. Here's what we know about her life right now.

There is no pop figure who defines noughties nostalgia quite like Britney Spears.
But now, just three months after announcing a hiatus from music to care for her sick father, Jamie, the 38-year-old has checked herself into a mental health facility.
Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday, the pop musician wrote “‘We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)” sharing a photo of the quote “Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit.”
A source then told People that the mother-of-two has checked into a “all-encompassing wellness treatment” and another added that she “just needed to focus on herself” in the wake of her father’s life-threatening illness.
“Her dad being sick has taken a toll on her,” the source told People. “He nearly died and actually had another surgery a few weeks ago. He’s not doing well. They’re so close and it has been a lot. There is nothing dramatic going on with her — she just realised she needs to make sure to take time to care for herself.”
Britney Spears is well-known for her public breakdown that unravelled during the final years of the noughties, but more than a decade later, her self admission to a facility for some “me time” is proof not only of her improved wellness, but is reflective of the huge shift towards a public understanding of mental illness.
The response to her announcement has been warm and supportive, and Britney’s choice is a testament to the singer’s growth in the past decade.
Ten years ago, Britney Spears’ breakdown shattered her public image.
As far as one can tell from the outside, she really does seem to be happy and doing well. The conservatorship looks like the best thing that could have happened to her.
