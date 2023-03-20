WTAF: An open letter to the fashion industry about cut outs.

Dear Fashion Industry,

Do you hate women? I don’t mean to be rude because I know that many of you are women and even the ones who aren’t, probably like women at least a little bit if you have dedicated your career to dressing us. So, yes, hatred does seem a strong word to use in this context.

However, I can think of no other reason why you would inflict the cruel abomination that is cut-outs on an innocent population of women who just want to give you our money. For clothes. Without bits of them missing.

You see, I like clothes a lot. I buy clothes a lot. I try on clothes a lot. I walk around shops looking at clothes a lot.

And my overwhelming impression of those of you who work in the fashion industry after doing this over the last few months is that none of you have ever met a woman. Because if you had, you would know that we rarely wake up in the morning, thinking about what we’re going to wear and wonder, “Oooh! Which part of my torso would I like to hang out in the breeze today? Should it be my upper back? How about the fleshy bit just above my hips but only on one side? What about the front of my stomach or wait, I know! My sides, just where my bra is!”

Image: Supplied.



Fashion Industry, this does not happen.

Women, as a rule, buy clothes because we do not wish to expose our bodies in the manner of 23-year-olds on the Vanity Fair red carpet. Thankfully, for the vast majority of us, exposing our bodies does not lead to more work in Hollywood, or more sales of our albums. We don’t have albums. Or Hollywoods. What we do have is bodies that must perform everyday tasks like going to work, picking up children from birthday parties, buying toilet paper and walking dogs. And these bodies generally use clothes to cover ourselves – not to play pick-a-body-part-peek-a-boo with the world.