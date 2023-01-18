'Stop with the cut-outs': 25 women on the things they want to see less of in fashion.

"A store ordering 1000 garments that are a size four and six, but only one or two size 12,14,16. That's despite the fact these sizes represent the most common body type and size in Australian women."

"Just like Mia Freedman, I can't stand under-boob cutouts on tops, dresses, etc... my boobs never fit in them and I'm always afraid of a slip."

"Being tall and NOTHING fits length-wise. Whether it be shirts, pants, shorts, swimwear and especially dresses. And when you get the bigger size, it just gets wider with no length added. Plus, every damn thing is cropped at the moment, and for us long torso gals it's more like a shrug."

"I fall in love with the fabric, colour, length and then try the complicated maths of how to wear it without my bra being completely visible. Cue heartbreak."

"If and when plus size clothing is available in-store, it's always another section, at the back of the store, one or two racks."

"Knee-high boots are always so small! My thick calves never fit."

"Low-rise is the devil. Nor is it very inclusive to most female bodies. I hate it."

"Weird sleeves that end with an elastic cuff halfway up the upper arm, [which] then cuts into my flesh. I personally prefer a sleeve to end at the elbow, wrist or to have no sleeve - not in the middle of the arm, please."

"Finding a cute top or basic shirt only to find it has a cringe quote on the front."

"Greenwashing - when fast fashion brands release a 'responsible' line. Either make all your clothes responsibly or be honest."

"Trying on a tailored shirt that fits my shoulders but then the buttons gape. I go to the next size up to fit my bust and I look like I'm wearing a tent!"