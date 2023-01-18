'Stop with the cut-outs': 25 women on the things they want to see less of in fashion.

"Dear fashion. Stop making dresses with cut-outs. Grown women do not want that sh*t. Thanks," Mia Freedman wrote via Instagram over the weekend.
And it resonated with hundreds of women feeling exactly the same - tired of not being represented by fashion labels, or having their needs considered by clothing manufacturers.
Seriously, it's 2023: why is it so hard to find a dress with adjustable straps?
So whether it's serious matters like the complete inconsistency of sizing, to the fact that so many pants these days have FAKE POCKETS (why???), Mamamia spoke with 25 women about the things they want fashion to ever so kindly stop doing. Immediately.
25 things women want to see less of in fashion.
"Turning a gorgeous dress around to see it's backless. So frustrating."