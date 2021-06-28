“Vaccinations are the only way out of lockdown. And yes, it’s a race.”

Right now in my working from home set-up, I am sitting mere metres away from at least three COVID case locations in Randwick, Sydney.

If I scroll out on the NSW Government location map, that multiplies to about 75 within a 5km radius.

So far I have not been at any of these locations at the same time as a COVID positive person. I've laid low and followed the lockdown rules, staying indoors for the weekend. But I am playing Russian roulette with my health every time I go outside to pick up essential items.

I am 30 years old and healthy. The median age in Sydney's eastern suburbs is 35. Which means the vast majority of us haven't been vaccinated against this virus, because we simply aren't eligible for it yet. And we likely won't be for some time.

We keep being told the vaccine rollout is not a race. Sitting in the middle of yet another lockdown, unprotected against a strain of COVID-19 that's proven to be far more infectious and therefore far more dangerous than any we've seen before, I beg to differ.

This is a race, and we're losing. We've done our job. Australians have followed the multiple lockdowns, border closures and restrictions on our way of life, but the government hasn't done theirs.

Other countries have managed to procure and roll out a vaccine in their communities rapidly and effectively, even while their health systems were under massive strain as they dealt with the full effect of this pandemic.

In Australia we've been comparatively lucky, our case numbers and case deaths have been lower than most and our economy has managed to bounce back relatively well. And yet here we are 15 months in, sitting ducks, with only 4.7 per cent of our population vaccinated.

Yes, there have been complications the government didn't foresee, like the AstraZeneca blood clots and the subsequent Therapeutic Goods Administration decision to limit who could safely receive it. But the rest of the world is dealing with that hurdle too. America has fully vaccinated 46 per cent of its population, the UK 48 per cent. Italy is up to 29 per cent.