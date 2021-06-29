The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Australians. Here's what you need to know.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, all Australians can now get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

With four Australian cities - Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin and Perth - now in lockdown, the urgency to innoculate as many Australians as possible has heightened.

Currently, less than five per cent of the Australian population is fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian set the target of "at least" 80 per cent of the population being vaccinated before we can return to "normal".

This came after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an "informed consent" plan to allow GPs to administer AstraZeneca to all adults, regardless of age, effective immediately.

Here's everything you need to know.

But isn't AstraZeneca for people over 60?

The AstraZeneca vaccine has so far been reserved for people over 60 due to the rare risk of blood clots in younger people.

The Pfizer vaccine is still the recommended vaccine for Australians under the age of 60, and people aged between 40 and 59 are eligible to get the Pfizer.

The health advice has not changed, but the accessibility to the vaccine has.

After the emergency meeting of the National Cabinet on Monday night, it was decided that younger people can receive the AstraZeneca if they want to and are fully accepting of the rare health risks associated with the vaccine.

The COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is now available for all Australians. Image: Getty.