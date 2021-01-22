Let's do a role play! Come on, join in. You know how it goes!

Doctor: Have you ever had unprotected sex?

You: Oh, me? Nope. Never had unprotected sex. My goodness. What a question! Moving on.

Doctor: And smoking. Do you smoke?

You: Ew! No. Never.

Doctor: Well, the results are in - and you have an STI.

You:

Doctor: And... I saw you smoking outside.

You: I... um. *Checks phone*.

Give or take a few things, does this sound familiar?

You guys! Not cool.

Even if it seems harmless, telling fibs to your doctor so they won't get mad at you/judge you, is not a thing you should do. Like, ever.

Watch: Fiona O'Loughlin shares how alcoholism has impacted her life.



Video via Mamamia

Having an honest relationship with your doctor is actually super crucial, and it can help protect this little thing called your HEALTH.

Your doctor needs to know the entire truth about your lifestyle and experiences, so they can give you the best possible care - so, you should never hide stuff from them.

We spoke to Dr Stephen Massey from Bondi Doctors and asked him to tell us some of the worst lies you can ever tell you doctor.

1. Smoking habits.

Even if you only smoke 'socially' or light up now and then, you should tell your doctor. Cause they don't care about your behaviour - they care about your health.

"Despite the obesity epidemic, smoking is still the number one risk factor for premature illness and death in Australia," said Dr Massey.

Things like smoking, drinking and taking recreational drugs can affect heaps of different things - and it's very useful information for a doctor to have.