"I haven't seen them for months." 8 women on how the pandemic changed their friendships.

Living through a pandemic has given us many intense challenges to navigate as we collectively adapt to a new-normal way of life.

For me, knowing that freedoms can come and go in an instant and that an unchecked cough could shut down an entire school means that I have never needed my friends more.

During the recent lockdown in NSW, my weekly walks in the sunshine with a couple of close friends were also therapy sessions.

When one of us had experienced a terrible week of sick kids, homeschool and COVID tests, the other would listen and offer condolences. It was a chance for us to unpack and feel heard while getting time away from our homes and family. There was also plenty of laughter too.

But I know that this is not the case for many other women around me.

While some have formed unbreakable bonds with people they barely knew; thrown together by circumstance, others have let unfulfilling friendships fade away.

We asked eight women how pandemic life changed their friendships. Here's what they had to say:

1. The friendship fade-out.

Ellie says that her friendship circle had not been right for sometime, but that she wasn't forced to make changes until COVID came along.

"I was happy to partake in a meaningless social life because it wasn’t causing me any harm," Ellie says.

"I had actively curated a circle of friends around me because I wanted to live out the narrative of someone in their 20s that had a solid 'squad'. What that resulted in was me taking on a sort of performative identity. I was willing to sacrifice part of me in order to ensure I had weekend plans and dinner reservations every Saturday.