'My son returned to school this week. Within 4 days, we were in isolation again.'

But our celebrations were premature.

On Friday, our sigh of relief was cut short.

An email came through from my son’s school with the heading that I knew was coming. Just not so soon. Not in week one.

The school was 'NON OPERATIONAL - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'.

An equally urgent body of the email directed us to pick up our kids right away. A case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the school. The school would be closed to allow time for contract tracing and cleaning.

I rushed down to the school gates to collect my son - the same gates that were adorned with balloons and streamers only four days earlier.

The children were lined up waiting. The teachers, as always, had everything calmly under control. Students were instructed to get tested and to self-isolate until further notice from NSW Health.

My son’s results came back that night: NEGATIVE. The breath I had been holding tightly in my chest released, briefly. We weren’t out of the woods yet. We still had to wait to hear from NSW Health.

Twenty-four hours later, we got an email from the school:

"Your child has been identified as a close contact of the confirmed case."

"Students aged 12 and over, who can and have been vaccinated, must isolate for a week if they are exposed to the virus. Children who can’t be vaccinated must isolate for two weeks. Unless the child can be isolated from the family, all family members must also isolate for the same duration as the child, regardless of each family members' vaccination status."

Wait. What?

My son is six. He can’t be vaccinated. Nor can he isolate away from our family.

We all needed to isolate for 14 days. Along with 65 other families in my son’s cohort.

The rug had just been ripped right out from under us. We had JUST gone back. We had JUST celebrated 'Freedom Day'. Things were meant to be going back to normal.

This isn’t normal. This isn’t even lockdown. This is worse. WAY worse.

Better days. In lockdown. When we could still leave the house. Image: Supplied.