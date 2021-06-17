'Why wasn't the Sydney frontline worker vaccinated?' When the 'mandatory' debate gets complicated.

We're back on the COVID merry-go-round for another ride of exposure lists, border closures and daily case numbers.

Just as Victoria emerges from an outbreak, it's NSW's turn for a scare. That's just the world we live in now, a constant yo yo of virus monotony.

Four cases of community transmission have been confirmed, all tracing back to a man in his 60s who has the highly contagious Delta strain. The list of exposure sites is getting longer by the hour, detailing locations right across Sydney's north and east.

But there's one detail of this particular COVID leak that's raising eyebrows: Why was patient zero, a driver who was responsible for transporting international aircrew from the airport to hotel quarantine, unvaccinated?

He was working in a high-risk job, and his age group has been eligible for months now. But here in Australia, vaccination is voluntary - even for many of those working on the COVID frontline.

The Western Australia government is the only state to make it mandatory for all hotel quarantine workers to be vaccinated, but other states like NSW and Victoria claim they have been able to ensure all hotel workers have been jabbed without a workplace direction.

But that didn't include drivers like this new potential super spreader, it seems.

There's a similar mishmash of rules when it comes to healthcare workers and aged care staff - every location has a different approach, and some are more strict than others.

On the Australian government website, there is a page purely to debunk the idea of mandatory jabs.