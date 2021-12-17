Every single question you have about vaccine boosters, answered by an expert.

Earlier this week, Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) shifted its advice on COVID booster shots, reducing it from six months to five after the second vaccination.

Since then, we’ve also had to deal with rocketing case numbers, the increasing threat of Omicron and ever-changing restrictions.

We’ve been confused. We've been anxious. We've been overwhelmed.

And now we have all the questions.

Watch: Epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove addresses the World Health Organisation.



Video via @WHO/Twitter.

What are vaccine boosters?

So, studies have shown that a reduction in our protection from COVID-19 occurs five months after our second primary vaccination. Therefore, an additional booster dose is recommended.

In Australia, there are two booster doses that are readily available: Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna).

What you may be surprised to learn is that the booster is actually no different to the primary vaccinations; it’s all a matter of dosage.

Leading infectious diseases expert Professor Sharon Lewin is director of Melbourne’s Doherty Institute in Melbourne, and co-chair of the National COVID-19 Health and Research Advisory Committee, which provides advice on Australia’s health response to the Commonwealth chief medical officer. (Yes, basically, she is very much in the know.)

As Professor Lewin told Mamamia, “The Pfizer third shot is exactly the same as dose one and two. The Moderna is a half dose.”

Professor Sharon Lewin. Image: Getty.